The size of the new Toyota-Mazda plant is hard to comprehend

It can be difficult to wrap your head around how big 2,400 acres is.

That's how big the site is for the new Toyota-Mazda plant in Limestone County.

The plant will be roughly fifteen miles away from Huntsville in the rural farm land of Limestone County.

To give you a better idea of just how big it is, 2,400 acres is 1,818 football fields.

To give you a different idea of what that looks like, I hopped in a car with a camera and photographer to drive around the site.

The tour begins at the northernmost part of the land for the plant.

The City of Huntsville told WAAY 31 Toyota and Mazda are currently drawing up the specific designs for what is going to go there.

In the meantime, crews will start grating 1,400 of the 2,400 acres as early as April to prepare for the first phase of the project.

The city said the people who live in farm houses on the land will have to move, because of this development.

WAAY 31 knocked on doors trying to talk with those people about the situation, but no one wanted to go on camera or give us a comment.

There are certain parts of the land, like wetlands, that won't be developed.

The final designs aren't done yet, but the city told WAAY 31 the plan is for the plant to have multi millions of square feet under roof.

At the stop sign intersection of Old Highway 20 and Greenbrier Road you're now at the southern most tip of where the plant will be, which is roughly three miles from where I started the tour.

That is just the north-south distance of the plant.

Overall, the land stretches another quarter mile west and a mile east from that intersection.