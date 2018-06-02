Clear

The severe threat continues

After our morning storms, the rest of the day will greatly depend on how much cloud cover we hold on to and the impact the morning storms will have on the afternoon.

Posted: Jun. 1, 2018 8:40 AM
Updated: Jun. 1, 2018 9:24 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

There is a good chance of storm development again this afternoon, mainly along our southeastern edge. That being said, all locations will see a chance of scattered storms.

Some storms today can be strong to severe. Damaging wind is the main threat, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Hail is not out of the question either, but shouldn't be larger than 1 inch inch in diameter.

For Saturday, the storm threat lingers. Expect a few scattered storms during the day with the best chance of stronger storms coming in a line late Saturday night.

