The severe threat continues

There is a good chance of storm development again this afternoon, mainly along our southeastern edge. That being said, all locations will see a chance of scattered storms.

Scroll for more content...



Some storms today can be strong to severe. Damaging wind is the main threat, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Hail is not out of the question either, but shouldn't be larger than 1 inch inch in diameter.

For Saturday, the storm threat lingers. Expect a few scattered storms during the day with the best chance of stronger storms coming in a line late Saturday night.