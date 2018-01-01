wx_icon Huntsville 54°

The heavy rain is over but the flooding threat continues

Most of the Valley has received between 1" to 3.5" of rain. This will cause some creeks and rivers to flood.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2018 4:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Rain totals have been impressive the last 48 hours with most areas receiving between 1 to 3.5" of rain. This will help out our drought i a huge way. It won't get rid of it but we are going in the right direction. The counter point to all of this rain will be the potential for flooding for some creeks and rivers over the next few days.

The main rivers/creeks that could continue to see flooding or see increased flooding will be the Flint River, Patin Rock River, Tennessee River near Florence and Big Nance Creek. 

Our rain chances continue tonight as the cold front passes but we won't see heavy rain from it. But between Monday and Tuesday it will be fairly dry and cloudy. 

We do warm up midweek with highs potentially cresting 70 on Thursday. But the warm and humid weather comes with more rain chances as severeal systems move through. Chances for rain do increase heading into next weekend. 

