The Tide Touches Down in New Orleans

The wait is almost over the the trilogy of Alabama and Clemson. The tide and tigers arriving today in New Orleans for the All-State Sugar Bowl for what is sure to be a dramatic finish for a spot in the College Football National Championship.

An even playing field with both teams holding a win over the other. This time playing in the College Football Semi-Finals, the first time thew two now familiar foes won't be meeting on national title turf.

The stakes for Alabama seem even higher after getting the contested 4th spot and coming off a devastating loss in the 2017 National Championship Game.

Nick Saban saying responding to the pressure today in a press conference saying quote:

"I think our players respond because they've had a lot of success, sometimes they get a little complacent with the success that they've had. When things don't go well, they usually respond well. We've had good preperation so far and we're gonna play against a really good team."

No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Clemson meet at 7:45pm on ESPN. Tune into WAAY 31 before the game at 6:30pm for our New Years Bowl Day Special "All Access Alabama: Tide & Tigers".