The National Weather Service surveys damage in Franklin County; at least two tornadoes touched down

The National Weather Service said two tornadoes touched down in Franklin County.

The NWS sent out a team to survey damage along Cedar Creek in Franklin County and Russellville along Hwy 43 on Tuesday.

Crews were busy cleaning up damage at, at least ten businesses in Russellville along Hwy 43. Alabama Central Credit Union had their drive thru completely destroyed, and the storm ripped off an ATM machine roof.

"Without those people, without our police, without our linemen, without our community it would have been a struggle to open today," said Hillary Hall, the branch manager at Alabama Central Credit Union. "We've been fortunate. Russellville is a community that does come together."

Despite all the damage the credit union still opened up on Tuesday. Waffle House along Highway 43 was also damaged, officials there told WAAY 31, they will be closed for a few days in order to fix everything. Road Gear Trucking Equipment had part of their roof ripped off and so did Russellville Pools.

"I've had calls from all over the state from people wanting to know were safe and how much damage we got," said Stanley Hall, the owner of Russellville Pools.

As businesses owners spent the day cleaning up, the National Weather Service surveyed the damage, taking pictures and documenting the tracks potential tornadoes could have taken. They said one tornado touched down in Russellville and another touched down a few miles West of Russellville in Franklin county.

"We're trying to figure out if we had one parent storm, were trying to see how many tornadoes it could have put down. These storms are notorious to cycle," said NWS meteorologist, Chelly Amin.

NWS officials believe wind speeds could have reached around 100 mph in Russellville.