The Madison County Democratic Women Will hold a luncheon today featuring several special guests of the Democrat Party.

The meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Huntsville Country Club

The program will feature special guest speaker Democratic nominee for the 5th Congressional District, Peter Joffrion. There will also be additional Democratic nominees in attendance, including: Joseph Siegelman (Attorney General), Jessica Fortune Barker (SBOE District 8), Frances Akridge (HSV City Council District 2).

Speakers reflect current topics of interest to Democratic Women and to the community at large.

Madison County Democratic Women has been the life of the party since 1961 and holds a monthly luncheon on the first Thursday of every month from 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM except for the months of May and December. A buffet lunch, including vegetarian options, is available for $20.