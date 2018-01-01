The Latest: McCutcheon: Justice served with Hammon sentence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on the sentencing of former Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon to three months in prison for felony mail fraud (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Alabama House Speaker Rep. Mac McCutcheon says "justice is being served" with the sentencing of former Alabama House Majority Leader Micky Hammon to three months in prison.

McCutcheon in a statement Thursday also said "my prayers are with Micky Hammon and his family."

McCutcheon says the conviction of Hammon demonstrates that Alabama is dedicated to rooting out corruption.

McCutcheon is a retired law enforcement officer.

10:25 a.m.

A federal judge has sentenced former Alabama House Majority Leader Rep. Micky Hammon to three months in prison for felony mail fraud.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson on Thursday rebuffed a prosecution recommendation for Hammon to spend no time behind bars.

Hammon, a Republican from Decatur, pleaded guilty last year to using campaign funds for personal expenses.

Hammon was also ordered to forfeit nearly $51,000 for reimbursement to victims who had donated to his campaign and could face being forced to forfeit more money.

Thompson said in sentencing Hammon that he wanted to send a message to other officials about the seriousness of the crime.

Hammon served in the legislature from 2002 until he was removed last year.

Prosecutors originally asked for three years of probation and a $40,000 forfeiture because Hammon cooperated.

