The Latest: Alabama executes man convicted of 2000 murder

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on the planned execution of Michael Wayne Eggers:

Alabama has executed a man who killed his employer at a traveling carnival decades ago and later dropped appeals and asked for the death sentence to be carried out.

Authorities say 50-year-old Michael Wayne Eggers was pronounced dead at 7:29 p.m. CDT Thursday after an injection at the state prison in Atmore.

Eggers was sentenced to death for the 2000 capital murder of Bennie Francis Murray, 67, in Walker County. Eggers‘ final words were, “no ma’am”, when the warden asked him if he had a final statement.

In 2016, following disagreements with his attorneys, Eggers asked Alabama to quickly schedule his execution. His former lawyers had tried to stop the execution, arguing Eggers was mentally ill and incompetent when he decided to drop appeals and fire his lawyers.