The Huntsville animal shelter is offering a "My Furry Valentine" adoption special.

Feb. 14 to 28 all cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies at the Huntsville Animal Services can be adopted for $14.

The special adoption fee includes vaccinations, microchip, city license, and spay or neuter.

The animal shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard and is open Monday through Saturday from 9a.m. to 5p.m.