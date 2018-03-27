The Future of Army Aviation at AUSA

The Association of the U.S. Army Global Forces Symposium and Exposition continuing today. The focus is on modernizing the Army and fighting in the future.

AMRDEC, an Army facilitator located in Huntsville, is working fly into the future with the most cutting edge army aviation, called the future of vertical lift.

Dr. Juanita Harris - Executive Director of AMRDEC

"It is a capability for the future and what that next vertical lift platform is going to be. But it's more than just what the next helicopter or replacement of the appaches or black hawks gonna be."

Future vertical lift is composed of a family of systems ranging from light, medium and heavy class. AMRDEC's current role is looking at the heavy class where is can improve the army's aviation for the highest level of combat.

"What it brings to the table is those concepts that we need to move forward in the future, like open architectures so that when we develop configurations we can plug and and play the appropriate sensors that we need."

Future vertical lift also will improve the safety for soldiers and give them an advantage in war zone skies.

"What is also brings to the table is a unique capability for degraded visual environments. Which is more than just a support the war fighter from a safety perspective during brown out landings but it will actually provide an advantage to be able to operate in these degraded visual environments."

Increasingly complex missions are calling for this level of technology, something AMRDEC is thankful to be able to showcase at AUSA this week.

"This is a great forum for the Army...It actually provides an excellent vehicle for us to show our wares"

Right now the system is on track to be completed by 2025.