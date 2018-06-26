The Cuban Café to open at Promenade Point

The Cuban Café is coming to Madison County. The new eatery is set to open its 2,245 square foot space at the Promenade Point shopping center in August 2018.

According to Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate, the café will serve traditional Cuban fare, desserts, craft cocktails, and more.

"We are pleased to announce that lovers of Cuban cuisine in the Madison/Huntsville area will soon have a great option close by," said Andy, co-owner of The Cuban Cafe. "There’s going to be something to satisfy every one of your senses—delicious food, smooth Latin music and an entertaining vibe. We are honored to join the diverse, quality group of restaurateurs serving the Madison area."

Officials said The Cuban Café will have a full bar and an outdoor patio. Patrons will be able to buy cigars on site and use the patio as a smoking lounge.

The Cuban Café will servce customers six days a week with business hours Tuesday through Sunday.

"We are proud to help bring such a unique concept to the Madison area," said Zac Buckley, leasing agent at Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate. "The Cuban Café has a team with ample experience and a desire to deliver excellent food and service. They will be a welcomed addition to Promenade Point and make authentic Cuban cuisine more accessible to locals and visitors alike."