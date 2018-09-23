The Ark Needy Paws Telethon on WAAY-TV

The Ark, Inc. is a no-kill animal shelter located in Huntsville, Alabama. Its mission is to rescue as many homeless animals as possible; to provide all veterinary care for each animal to include spaying/neutering before adoption; to maintain a no kill policy except for reasons of mercy or dangerous temperament; to promote humane treatment of animals through human education. The Ark provides all veterinarian preventatives to include: juvenile spay/neuter, shelter, food and a loving "at home" environment for rescued animals while they wait to be adopted into a new loving home.

The Ark operates solely on donations and fundraisers and receives no city, county, state or federal funding. The Ark has no paid employees. Volunteers from the community help out at the shelter caring for the rescued animals as well as taking and returning telephone calls from the public. If not for caring citizens, the Ark could not operate.

The Ark serves the community by rescuing sick, abandoned and injured animals; constructing and maintaining a no-kill animal shelter; maintains agreements with Hope Place and the American Red Cross to care for and protect pets of domestic violence victims and to help victims in tornado areas with injured and lost pets.

In 2017 the Ark took in over 380 animals (dogs and cats) and adopted over 300.