Tensions high at North Courtland town hall as mayor faces scandal

Emotions ran high at Thursday's North Courtland's special town council meeting -- with swirling allegations against the mayor.

The mayor was *supposed* to tell the council why he placed the clerk on suspension in December.

"I don't think there was a fair recognition of the issues in my opinion that have been brought to my attention as it relates to the clerk's removal," said Carla Morton, is city clerk Tabitha Bailey's attorney.

She said she's very shocked and disappointed that the issues in the agenda were not addressed.

Tonight, Morton said she felt nothing was resolved.

"The meeting should have been about whether or not the clerk's removal was justified," Morton.

The reason why Bailey was suspended is still a mystery, and that information was only given to her. That reasoning wasn't released formally to the public, the city council or the media.

We do know that the mayor did appoint someone else to Bailey's position, but according to Morton, that's something that should've been done with council approval.

Morton says she believes the action was in retaliation to Bailey rejecting Mayor Riley Evans' advances.

Bailey said the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is also looking into the incidents as well, as Bailey was suspended and then reinstatedin July, too.

Now there is a standstill, as the mayor and council couldn't seem to work together at Thursday night's meeting.

When they tried calling an executive session to discuss 'legal' issues, several council members and bailey's attorney erupted into an argument.

Council members voted to close out the specially called meeting this evening until they could come together to a peaceful agreement.