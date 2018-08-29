Clear

Tennessee tourism impact on the economy

Kaldari/Wikipedia

Tennessee tourism: $20 Billion spent in 2017, $1.8 Billion in tax revenue.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 4:45 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - State officials say a record-setting $20.8 billion was spent on tourism in Tennessee last year, a 6.3 percent increase from 2016.

Gov. Bill Haslam revealed Tuesday that Tennessee brought in $1.8 billion in state and local tax revenue from tourism, a 7.6 percent increase from 2016. That increase is higher than the 4.6 percent national growth of travel-related state tax revenues.

Haslam said all 95 counties had an increase in tourism spending last year, with 20 counties topping $100 million.

Five counties exceeded $1 billion: Davidson County and Nashville at $6.5 billion; $3.5 billion in Shelby County, where Memphis is located; $2 billion in Sevier County, gateway to the Smoky Mountains; $1.1 billion in Hamilton County, Chattanooga's county; and $1.1 billion in Knox County, home to Knoxville.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events