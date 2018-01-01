Tennessee man is in jail after investigations of theft

A Mount Juliet man is arrested after allegations of theft and investigations by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Bruce Jamar Orr, 27-years-old was arrested in Hendersonville on Friday.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents joined detectives with the U.S. General Services Administration - Office of Inspector General in Sept. 2017 in investigating theft allegations.



Agents developed information in July that a car dealership employee in Murfreesboro fraudulently used credit cards that were intended to pay for repairs of a U.S. Government vehicle.

Orr was booked into the Sumner County Jail. His bond has not been set.