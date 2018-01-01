wx_icon Huntsville 28°

Tennessee man is in jail after investigations of theft

Tennessee Bureau of Investigations

After allegations of theft and investigations by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has led to the arrest of a Mount Juliet man.

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 9:31 PM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 9:36 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A Mount Juliet man is arrested after allegations of theft and investigations by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Bruce Jamar Orr, 27-years-old was arrested in Hendersonville on Friday. 

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents joined detectives with the U.S. General Services Administration - Office of Inspector General in Sept. 2017 in investigating theft allegations.


Agents developed information in July that a car dealership employee in Murfreesboro fraudulently used credit cards that were intended to pay for repairs of a U.S. Government vehicle.

Orr was booked into the Sumner County Jail. His bond has not been set. 

