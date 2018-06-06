Clear
Tennessee hatchet death suspect arrested in Kentucky

Domenic Micheli was arrested near Bowling Green Tuesday night.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 9:37 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police say the suspect in a Tennessee hatchet was arrested near Bowling Green, Kentucky Tuesday night.

Metro Nashville police said they had detectives headed to Kentucky after Kentucky State Police arrested Domenic Micheli, 36.

They say Micheli attacked and killed his former boss, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, early Monday with a hatchet and another bladed instrument at The Balance Training center in the Belle Meade community while Paavola was assisting clients with a workout.

Micheli was found competent last month to stand trial for a U.S. Secret Service arrest near the White House in April.

According to a Washington federal court document, a psychologist found Micheli "alert, cooperative, and very pleasant," saying issues possibly present when he was arrested in April "may have abated."

It says Micheli provided "information that could potentially be interpreted as irrational," but didn't significantly interfere with his understanding of court proceedings.

Police say the Secret Service arrested Micheli for driving to a White House-complex checkpoint and refusing to move.

A May 18 docket entry said Micheli remained in pretrial halfway house bond status.

