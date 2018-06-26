Tennessee governor picks Rausch as new TBI director

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch was selected to become the new director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Chosen by Gov. Bill Haslam, Rausch took the oath of office as he was sworn in Monday.

In a news release last week, Haslam’s office said Rausch brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to the agency.

Rausch has served as Knoxville’s police chief since 2011 and oversees more than 500 employees, including about 400 sworn officers. He joined the department in 1993 and rose through the ranks.

A U.S. Army veteran, Rausch served in the Military Police Corps from 1986 to 1990.

Haslam picked Rausch over two other finalists: TBI Acting Director Jason Locke and Tennessee Board of Parole member Tim Gobble.