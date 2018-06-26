Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tennessee governor picks Rausch as new TBI director

Chosen by Gov. Bill Haslam, Rausch took the oath of office as he was sworn in Monday.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 5:40 AM
Posted By: Devyn Guillebeaux

Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch was selected to become the new director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Scroll for more content...


Chosen by Gov. Bill Haslam, Rausch took the oath of office as he was sworn in Monday.

In a news release last week, Haslam’s office said Rausch brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to the agency. 

Rausch has served as Knoxville’s police chief since 2011 and oversees more than 500 employees, including about 400 sworn officers. He joined the department in 1993 and rose through the ranks.

A U.S. Army veteran, Rausch served in the Military Police Corps from 1986 to 1990.

Haslam picked Rausch over two other finalists: TBI Acting Director Jason Locke and Tennessee Board of Parole member Tim Gobble.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events