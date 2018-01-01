Tennessee giving grants for more rural broadband access

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The state of Tennessee is giving nearly $10 million in grants to help utilities, phone cooperatives and cable TV companies extend high-speed internet service to parts of 13 counties.

Scroll for more content...



The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the grants announced Friday will be matched by internet providers to create nearly $20 million of additional broadband investment in rural counties.

However, the 5,000 households that the grants will help are barely more than 1 percent of the roughly 422,000 households that don't have access to landline internet speeds that meet the federal benchmark for high speed broadband.

The grants also funded only a fraction of the $66 million in requests received from 71 utilities, communications companies and co-ops that sought funding under the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act adopted last year.