Tennessee Valley braces for freezing New Year's Eve

With bitter cold temperatures expected this weekend, the Tennessee Valley is preparing to bundle up and stay warm.

As cold as it may feel out side the day after Christmas, it's nothing compared to what's being forecast for New Year's Eve.

While some may have nice warm homes, fireplaces, blankets and proper outer wear to stay warm, others may need to seek shelter at a local warming centers. Madison County doesn't have an official warming center, but the Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville said once the temperature drops below 40, they will allow anyone with ID to enter and keep warm.

The rescue mission says their normal cut off time, for those seeking shelter at the center, is usually 8 p.m., but when the temperature drops below freezing and it gets as cold as we’re anticipating for New Year's Eve they’re not going to turn people away.