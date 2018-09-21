Tennessee Valley airports receive millions in infrastructure grant money

An airport in the Shoals is set to get a large financial boost from the federal government.

On Friday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was awarding a $5.6 million grant to the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport for reconstruction of airfield guidance signs and runway rehabilitation.

Airport Improvement Program grants (locally awarded) Cullman

Cullman Regional-Folsom Field



$ 449,813





Reconstruct Taxiway

Decatur

Pryor Field Regional



$ 441,000





Reconstruct Taxiway Lighting

Fort Payne

Isbell Field



$ 211,375





Install Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System - 04/22, Install Weather Reporting Equipment

Guntersville

Guntersville Municipal - Joe Starnes Field



$ 279,920





Construct Runway - 07/25, Construct Taxiway, Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542

Hartselle

Hartselle-Morgan County Regional



$ 405,000





Rehabilitate Apron, Rehabilitate Runway - 18/36, Rehabilitate Taxiway

Huntsville

Huntsville Executive Airport Tom Sharp Jr Field



$ 1,234,700





Acquire Land for Development



Huntsville International-Carl T Jones Field HSV



$ 2,642,920





Rehabilitate Apron, Rehabilitate Taxiway, Rehabilitate Terminal Building [Loading Bridge], Rehabilitate Terminal Building

Muscle Shoals

Northwest Alabama Regional



$ 5,610,700





Reconstruct Airfield Guidance Signs, Reconstruct Airfield Guidance Signs, Rehabilitate Runway - 11/29, Rehabilitate Runway - 11/29

Russellville

Bill Pugh Field



$ 74,598





Update Airport Master Plan Study

The grant is part of $586 million doled out on Friday to airports around the country. It is the fifth installment of grants awarded as part of the $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“These Airport Improvement Grants are investments in our country’s critical infrastructure,” said Secretary Chao in a statement. “This grant is a down payment to ensure that the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport remains an economic engine as demand grows.”

According to the FAA, AIP funds are awarded annually based on project needs and activity levels. They state that “If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.”

Huntsville International Airport and Huntsville Executive Airport also received sizable grants. They were awarded $2.6 million and $1.2 million respectively.