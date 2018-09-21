Clear

Tennessee Valley airports receive millions in infrastructure grant money

Pryor Regional Airport received $441,000 from the Airport Improvement Program grants. The Northwest Alabama Regional Airport received the most funds getting $5.6 million in AIP grant money.

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 9:07 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An airport in the Shoals is set to get a large financial boost from the federal government.

On Friday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was awarding a $5.6 million grant to the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport for reconstruction of airfield guidance signs and runway rehabilitation.

Airport Improvement Program grants (locally awarded)

  • Cullman
    • Cullman Regional-Folsom Field
      • $ 449,813
      • Reconstruct Taxiway
  • Decatur
    • Pryor Field Regional
      • $ 441,000
      • Reconstruct Taxiway Lighting
  • Fort Payne
    • Isbell Field
      • $ 211,375
      • Install Runway Vertical/Visual Guidance System - 04/22, Install Weather Reporting Equipment
  • Guntersville
    • Guntersville Municipal - Joe Starnes Field
      • $ 279,920
      • Construct Runway - 07/25, Construct Taxiway, Install Perimeter Fencing not Required by 49 CFR 1542 
  • Hartselle
    • Hartselle-Morgan County Regional
      • $ 405,000
      • Rehabilitate Apron, Rehabilitate Runway - 18/36, Rehabilitate Taxiway 
  • Huntsville
    • Huntsville Executive Airport Tom Sharp Jr Field
      • $ 1,234,700
      • Acquire Land for Development
    • Huntsville International-Carl T Jones Field HSV
      • $ 2,642,920
      • Rehabilitate Apron, Rehabilitate Taxiway, Rehabilitate Terminal Building [Loading Bridge], Rehabilitate Terminal Building
  • Muscle Shoals
    • Northwest Alabama Regional
      • 5,610,700
      • Reconstruct Airfield Guidance Signs, Reconstruct Airfield Guidance Signs, Rehabilitate Runway - 11/29, Rehabilitate Runway - 11/29 
  • Russellville
    • Bill Pugh Field
      • $ 74,598
      • Update Airport Master Plan Study

The grant is part of $586 million doled out on Friday to airports around the country. It is the fifth installment of grants awarded as part of the $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

“These Airport Improvement Grants are investments in our country’s critical infrastructure,” said Secretary Chao in a statement. “This grant is a down payment to ensure that the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport remains an economic engine as demand grows.”

According to the FAA, AIP funds are awarded annually based on project needs and activity levels. They state that “If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.”

Huntsville International Airport and Huntsville Executive Airport also received sizable grants. They were awarded $2.6 million and $1.2 million respectively.

