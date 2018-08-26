Clear

Tennessee Valley advocates work to save children from car related heat stroke

After a toddler's death in Huntsville people are working to make sure kids are safe from heat stroke. The Madison County Deputy Coroner said it appears the girl was left inside a hot car Advocates in the Tennessee Valley say it's an issue people need to know more about.

Cars, apps, and other tech are all starting to adapt new notifications to remind parents to look in the backseat. Advocates here in the Tennessee Valley are taking the problem in their own hands to help save the next child.

"8 years ago its been I had a traumatic experience where I left my then 4 month old in a sweltering hot car it was 97 degrees in the middle of the summer, I was rushing to work," Chanda Crutcher is a pastor, mom, and career woman here in Huntsville.

She told us her child was okay, but the experience was a wake up call

"What it did was open me up to a world that I didn't know existed I did not know the number of kids that are left in hot cars every year," Crutcher.
"Look around you, look in the car next to you and be an advocate for the child that might need an advocate," Crutcher.

That's exactly what the Kids and Pets Protection Agency in Decatur is doing

"The police can't be everywhere so why not get some volunteers together," Richard Snider.

Richard Snider started the group in 1998, and right now they have around 36 volunteers.

"You just spend another minute or so looking around the parking lot then go home; that's all it is," Snider.

"On the other side of tragedy I hope people can find it in their hearts to have grace, but not grace without accountability," Crutcher.

Crutcher told me this kind of thing can happen to any busy parent and encourages the community to come together to make a change.

"In the name of that 2 year old baby who is not with us anymore we have to be prayerful we have to be diligent," Crutcher.

If you want to get involved with the Kids and Pets Protection Agency you can find the phone number to call Richard Snider at (256)318-0005.

