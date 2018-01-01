Tennessee Valley Authority wants you to conserve energy Wednesday night

Public utilities across the Tennessee Valley are expecting heavy electricity usage through Thursday, and they want customers to take action to help alleviate demand.

Some tips to help conserve energy include turning your thermostat down to 68 degrees, which is considered the optimal recommended thermostat setting. Utilities are also asking customers to delay using large appliances like washers and dryers between 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and 6-9 a.m. Thursday.

"TVA is being proactive by asking for these voluntary reductions in preparation to meet that demand over the next few days," says Decatur Utilities general manager Ray Hardin.

This is a voluntary request, but utilities are asking the public to follow these guidelines in order to decrease overall electricity demand.