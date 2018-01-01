wx_icon Huntsville 19°

wx_icon Florence 18°

wx_icon Fayetteville 16°

wx_icon Decatur 18°

wx_icon Scottsboro 21°

Clear
School closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 17 Full Story
Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Tennessee Valley Authority wants you to conserve energy Wednesday night

The Tennessee Valley Authority and local public utilities in Alabama are asking customers to conserve electricity Wednesday night.

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 3:10 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 3:10 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

Public utilities across the Tennessee Valley are expecting heavy electricity usage through Thursday, and they want customers to take action to help alleviate demand.

Scroll for more content...

Some tips to help conserve energy include turning your thermostat down to 68 degrees, which is considered the optimal recommended thermostat setting. Utilities are also asking customers to delay using large appliances like washers and dryers between 6-9 p.m. Wednesday and 6-9 a.m. Thursday.

"TVA is being proactive by asking for these voluntary reductions in preparation to meet that demand over the next few days," says Decatur Utilities general manager Ray Hardin.

This is a voluntary request, but utilities are asking the public to follow these guidelines in order to decrease overall electricity demand.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events