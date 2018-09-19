Tennessee Honoring 1998 National Champ Team, Auburn player leaves program

It's been 20 years since Tennessee ripped down the goal posts after their big win over Florida in 1998. Now that team, is honored Saturday before kickoff against the Gators. Coach Jeremy Pruitt is excited to have the 1998 National Champs back on campus, and hopes their mentality rubs off on the current Volunteers.
