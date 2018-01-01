Dropping Temps Mean Wintry Mix, Isolated Snow Showers

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Jackson, Madison,and Lincoln (TN) Counties through Friday night.

Temperatures will continue to drop from west to east through Friday afternoon. A wintry mix will first be possible in northwest Alabama, but many locations will experience a bit of a break between the rain from this morning and the mix/snow possible this afternoon. A glaze of ice can develop before the scattered snow showers arrive. With ground temperatures well above freezing, the first concern for icy roadways will be on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

In regard to snow, it should be noted that the latest model trends have been leaning a bit drier than previously indicated. Regardless, any snowfall accumulations won't be more than a coating of half an inch.

Later tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s, leading to the concern for black ice. Temperatures remain frigid for Saturday and highs will struggle to hit the upper 20s.