Temperatures remain below average throughout the rest of the week

Temperatures have fallen into the teen's this morning with a light wind from the North making all the difference! For some locations the wind chill is making it feel like it's into the single digits! Bundle up Tennessee Valley! Thankfully the winds will die down throughout the afternoon and with a full dose of sunshine back in the forecast, temperatures will warm up into the lower 40's for this afternoon. We'll stay in the 40's Friday and Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 20's.

For Sunday, New Year's Eve, this is where our forecast gets tricky. The latest weather model runs are now filtering in drier air, pushing the storm system coming in from the West to the South of the Tennessee Valley, giving areas South of the Tennessee Valley the best chance of seeing light snow for Sunday afternoon and evening. We'll continue to monitor the trends as I'm still keeping a chance for light snow for the entire Tennessee Valley as this is the first time we've seen drier air win out in our weather models.

Next week we drop again in temperatures, back in the teens for overnight lows and 30's for highs under clear skies.