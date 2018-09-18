Another hot afternoon is on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out fairly mild. Clouds increase a bit through the afternoon and isolated downpours and storms are possible with a 20% chance of rain.
For Wednesday, it will be mainly dry and even hotter. Highs run almost 10 degrees above average, topping out in the mid 90s. It will feel more like lower triple digits with the humidity in place. Rain chances largely hold off until Friday, then linger through the weekend into the beginning of next week. Fortunately, the heat won't be quite as intense once the weekend arrives.
Related Content
- Temperatures climb quickly Tuesday
- 2018 Funky Fun Walk is quickly approaching
- Raccoon captivates internet with Minnesota skyscraper climb
- Heat Index Climbing Toward 100 Again
- Changing temperatures are affecting roadways
- Fluctuating temperatures bring more potholes
- Cops quickly catch confessed Subway robber in Ardmore
- Wind chill can make temperatures dangerously cold
- One last day with cooler temperatures
Scroll for more content...