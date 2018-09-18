Temperatures climb quickly Tuesday

Another hot afternoon is on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out fairly mild. Clouds increase a bit through the afternoon and isolated downpours and storms are possible with a 20% chance of rain.

For Wednesday, it will be mainly dry and even hotter. Highs run almost 10 degrees above average, topping out in the mid 90s. It will feel more like lower triple digits with the humidity in place. Rain chances largely hold off until Friday, then linger through the weekend into the beginning of next week. Fortunately, the heat won't be quite as intense once the weekend arrives.