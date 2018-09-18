Clear
Temperatures climb quickly Tuesday

Thanks to a mostly sunny sky, we'll be heating up to the lower 90s.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 7:17 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Another hot afternoon is on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures are starting out fairly mild.  Clouds increase a bit through the afternoon and isolated downpours and storms are possible with a 20% chance of rain.

For Wednesday, it will be mainly dry and even hotter. Highs run almost 10 degrees above average, topping out in the mid 90s. It will feel more like lower triple digits with the humidity in place. Rain chances largely hold off until Friday, then linger through the weekend into the beginning of next week. Fortunately, the heat won't be quite as intense once the weekend arrives.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
