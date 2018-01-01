Temperatures begin to warm up this week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Jackson & Dekalb Counties until Noon today for the possibility of freezing rain and sleet causing icy roadways.

A Local Area Emergency has been issued by the National Weather Service of Huntsville until 11 AM for Jackson & Dekalb Counties as Emergency Managers have deemed the roadways impassable and dangerous.

Temperatures will slowly warm up throughout the day as a Southerly flow of winds pushing us into the 40's by this afternoon with a cold rain falling.

Rain should end by tonight with lows in the lower 40's and upper 30's, so no need to drip the pipes tonight.

We'll continue to climb into the 50's on Tuesday, 60's by Wednesday, and possibly 70 by Thursday under mostly cloudy skies and the chance of an isolated shower.