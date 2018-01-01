Temperatures Fall through the afternoon

After an unseasonably mild night, Friday will bring us a reality check. It is indeed still winter and behind a cold front, temperatures will be much cooler and more seasonable this afternoon.

Morning temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and conditions remain muggy...that is, until the front swings through by late morning/early afternoon. Winds will shift to come from the north this afternoon at 10 to 20 mph. Behind the front, temperatures dip into the lower 50s by the afternoon and that northerly wind will make it feel much cooler than previous days.

Once the cold front moves through, we don't stay dry and cool. We'll revert back to the same damp, dreary, and mild conditions as the weekend arrives. Widespread rain dominates the Saturday forecast with anywhere between .25 to .50" of rainfall anticpated.

With fairly saturated soil and swollen waterways, a FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for the Tennessee River at Florence. Flooding at McFarland Park can still be an issue in the coming days.