Temperatures Climb Back to the 40s

Finally. The forecast highs this afternoon are in the upper 40s! That's barely shy of the average this time of year. We'll see a surplus of sunshine again today and as we head into the overnight hours, lows won't plummet to the teens and 20s. Instead, Saturday starts out near freezing with the warming trend continuing through the afternoon. In fact, both Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures above average.

There's something else to look forward to next week as well. Monday ushers in the work week in addition to a round of rain showers. Just rain, no snow. We need the rain in the Tennessee Valley, too. A large portion of the Valley remains in some form of drought with the Sand Mountain area listed in a Moderate Drought. At this point, Monday's showers look to bring around half an inch of rain.