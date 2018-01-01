Teenager charged as adult with attempted murder

Limestone County authorities have charged a teenager with attempted murder for a Monday evening shooting.

Kobe Keshon Peoples, 17, is in the Limestone County Jail without bond for the shooting that happened in eastern Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Peoples shot a 21-year-old man multiple times at a home in the 16000 block of Wellhouse Drive around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The shooting was the result of a domestic fight, authorities said.

The victim was still in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Peoples is charged as an adult.