wx_icon Huntsville 63°

wx_icon Florence 65°

wx_icon Fayetteville 63°

wx_icon Decatur 63°

wx_icon Scottsboro 63°

Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Woman has drowned in Madison County Full Story
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch View Alerts

Teenager charged as adult with attempted murder

The 17-year-old is accused of shooting a man multiple times in a Limestone County domestic dispute.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2018 9:57 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2018 9:57 AM

Limestone County authorities have charged a teenager with attempted murder for a Monday evening shooting.

Scroll for more content...

Kobe Keshon Peoples, 17, is in the Limestone County Jail without bond for the shooting that happened in eastern Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Peoples shot a 21-year-old man multiple times at a home in the 16000 block of Wellhouse Drive around 6:30 p.m. Monday. The shooting was the result of a domestic fight, authorities said.

The victim was still in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Peoples is charged as an adult. 

Article Comments

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events