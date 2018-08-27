Teenage football player collapses at game, later dies

A 16-year-old high school football player in Mississippi died one day after he collapsed on the sidelines during a game, the Associated Press reported. According to the family of Dennis Mitchell, he fell onto the ground face first and began to tremble. His teammates screamed for help, and emergency crews arrived as coaches were heard to shout, "stay with me, Dennis."

Mitchell died Saturday at Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. His body will be sent for autopsy, though Mitchell's family said he has no interest of prior health problems.