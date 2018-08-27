Clear

Teenage football player collapses at game, later dies

The family of the boy said he had no history of any prior medical problems.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 8:31 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

A 16-year-old high school football player in Mississippi died one day after he collapsed on the sidelines during a game, the Associated Press reported. According to the family of Dennis Mitchell, he fell onto the ground face first and began to tremble. His teammates screamed for help, and emergency crews arrived as coaches were heard to shout, "stay with me, Dennis."

Mitchell died Saturday at Northwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. His body will be sent for autopsy, though Mitchell's family said he has no interest of prior health problems.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events