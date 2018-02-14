Teen tied up and beaten in Jackson County home invasion

WAAY 31 was the first to hear a terrifying first-hand account of a home invasion in Jackson County.

According to a 16-year-old victim, criminals came in his home and fired shots while only he and his friend were there.

Deputies are still looking for the three people who forced their way into the home in the Baileytown community, putting the 16-year-old in the hospital.

WAAY 31 sat down with the teen who was just released after having to get nine staples in his head.

The teen told WAAY 31 he was sound asleep when he heard someone banging on his front door.

“I woke up to come open the door because I thought it was my brother getting off work, and then they just kicked in the door by the time I could get there and just started shooting," Ethan Rorex said.

That’s what Rorex remembers from early Monday morning when three men bashed in his family's front door on County Road 138.

“I got body-slammed by one of them, and then pistol-whipped four times in the head," Rorex said.

Next, the intruders tied Rorex and his friend using zip ties and then beat him.

“I got threw face-down right here, and they held me face-down, and then shot right here above my head," Rorex explained.

He tells WAAY 31 he’s still not sure what the home invaders wanted or why they attacked him.

“I was in shock. I didn’t know what was going on really," Rorex said. "I was just like, ‘what the heck.’ and then especially when there’s guns involved.”

Rorex tells WAAY 31 he never would have imagined a brutal attack in his own home; but, he says he's just thankful his family wasn't there.

“I’m just glad that my mother and nobody else in the family was here really, because it probably could’ve been a lot worse," he said.

Deputies tell WAAY 31 items were stolen from the home, but they couldn’t tell us exactly what was taken.

No arrests have been made at this time.