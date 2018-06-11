Clear
Teen shot on Alpha Lane, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating

Sheriff's deputies say the victim, 18, was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Right now, there is no word on the teen's condition.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 8:10 PM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 8:34 PM
Posted By: Demetria McClenton

Madison County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a Monday night shooting on Alpha Lane. Sheriff's deputies tell WAAY 31, it happened shortly after 6:30pm.

Investigators said an SUV pulled up to the victim's home, a person got out of the vehicle and shot at the victim at least 4 times. They say the suspect then got back into the vehicle and drove away.

Few details were released about the incident.

Right now, investigators do not have a motive. They are actively searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call local law enforcement.

WAAY 31 has a crew at the scene. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.

