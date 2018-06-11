Teen shot on Alpha Lane, Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating

Madison County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a Monday night shooting on Alpha Lane. Sheriff's deputies tell WAAY 31, it happened shortly after 6:30pm.
They say the victim, 18, was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Right now, there is no word on the teen's condition.
Investigators said an SUV pulled up to the victim's home, a person got out of the vehicle and shot at the victim at least 4 times. They say the suspect then got back into the vehicle and drove away.
Few details were released about the incident.
Right now, investigators do not have a motive. They are actively searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call local law enforcement.
WAAY 31 has a crew at the scene. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.
