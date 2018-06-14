Photo Gallery 1 Images
Parents are being warned about a new social media challenge going viral.
The challenge called, "No Lackin" involves one person pulling a gun on another person and saying, "you lackin?" The other person responds by pulling their own weapon.
A teen in Texas is now recovering after being shot in the face during the challenge, and another teen is facing charges.
Grimes County Investigators say 17-year-old- Raul Garcia shot his 16 -year-old friend during the challenge.Garcia was arrested and facing charges for the shooting.
Police want to warn teens that guns are not toys. Officials said talk to your teens and let them know that guns should not be played with.
"Common sense that you don't pull a gun unless you intend to destroy," Kindale Pittman, Grimes County Sheriff's Office Investigator said.
There have been similar shootings across the country involving teens.
Related Content
- Teen shot after new social media 'No Lackin' challenge
- Aiming to combat teen suicide, Georgia turns to social media
- Sheriff: Lawsuit possible over social media comments
- Facebook: Social media scrolling can make you feel bad
- Social media tips lead to Madison man's arrest, deputies say
- Authorities warn against sharing disturbing social media post
- Decatur police want neighborhood watch on social media
- For Trump lookalike, crops mean more than social media fame
- Teen fatally shot in central Alabama subdivision
- District attorney warns social media users about viral child porn video