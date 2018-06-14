Clear

Teen shot after new social media 'No Lackin' challenge

Teen in the hospital after being shot and another teen facing charges after social media challenge

Jun. 14, 2018
Samantha Norman

Parents are being warned about a new social media challenge going viral.

The challenge called, "No Lackin" involves one person pulling a gun on another person and saying, "you lackin?" The other person responds by pulling their own weapon.

A teen in Texas is now recovering after being shot in the face during the challenge, and another teen is facing charges.

Grimes County Investigators say 17-year-old- Raul Garcia shot his 16 -year-old friend during the challenge.Garcia was arrested and facing charges for the shooting.

Police want to warn teens that guns are not toys.  Officials said talk to your teens and let them know that guns should not be played with.

"Common sense that you don't pull a gun unless you intend to destroy," Kindale Pittman, Grimes County Sheriff's Office Investigator said.


There have been similar shootings across the country involving teens. 

