A teen from the Shoals died early this morning in a single-car crash.

Travon McCord of Leighton was a passenger in a 2017 Mitshbishi Lancer.

About 6:15 Sunday morning, the car left Old Memphis Road in Colbert County and hit a tree.

Alabama State Troopers tell WAAY 31, the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Old Memphis Road is in Colbert County just west of Tuscumbia.

State Troopers continue their investigation.