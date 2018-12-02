Teen fatally shot in central Alabama subdivision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a teen has been fatally shot in a central Alabama subdivision.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told Al.com that officers found the 17-year-old victim wounded Sunday afternoon. Authorities are searching for the suspects who fled the scene in a mid-sized green sedan.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the victim knew the suspects and went outside to meet them. One of the suspects opened fire after the victim approached them.

