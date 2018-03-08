Clear
Teen charged with manslaughter in Birmingham school shooting

Posted: Mar. 9, 2018 12:07 PM
Updated: Mar. 9, 2018 12:07 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama teenager is charged with manslaughter and illegal firearms possession in a classroom shooting that killed a fellow high school student in Birmingham.

Police say Michael Jerome Barber was being held Friday in the death of Courtlin Arrington. Both 17-year-olds were in a Huffman High School classroom when it happened on Wednesday.

Authorities describe the victim as a senior and aspiring nurse. Barber plays on Huffman's football team and has posted recruiting videos online.

Authorities initially said the shooting could have been accidental. They reviewed videos before filing charges.

The school has metal detectors, but officials said they weren't in use that day. They haven't said why.

Barber's bond is set at $75,300. Public court records don't yet show whether he's got a lawyer to speak for him.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

