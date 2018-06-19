Clear
Technology conference designed to help better integrate tech into the classroom

The North Alabama Technology Conference begins Tuesday, June 19, at 8:15 a.m. The North Alabama Technology Conference begins Tuesday, June 19, at 8:15 a.m.

The North Alabama Technology Conference runs Tuesday and Wednesday at Meridianville Middle School.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 5:54 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Starting Tuesday, more than a hundred teachers and administrators will gather to gain insight on infusing technology into their classrooms.

Tuesday morning marks the start of the two-day North Alabama Technology Conference.

Now in its 13th year, the conference is designed to help teachers better introduce different technologies into their curriculums.

The keynote speaker for Tuesday will examine some technology trends and how those can be embraced by teachers.

Other panels include things like deep dives into tools in the Google Chromebook and how to get the most utility out of an iPad.

For more information on the conference and how to register, click here.

