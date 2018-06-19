Technology conference designed to help better integrate tech into the classroom

Starting Tuesday, more than a hundred teachers and administrators will gather to gain insight on infusing technology into their classrooms.

Tuesday morning marks the start of the two-day North Alabama Technology Conference.

Now in its 13th year, the conference is designed to help teachers better introduce different technologies into their curriculums.

The keynote speaker for Tuesday will examine some technology trends and how those can be embraced by teachers.

Other panels include things like deep dives into tools in the Google Chromebook and how to get the most utility out of an iPad.

