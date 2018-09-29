Team of volunteers help clean up Decatur storm damage

It's been five months since the big storm in Decatur, and some homes are still a mess.



Kemoine Seay and his family didn't have the equipmentto remove fallen trees from their yard. So, when they got the phone call that Team Rubicon would move them they were happy.



"It made me feel like there's still good people in the community" Seay said. "God still exists in the community".



The Decatur Morgan County Emergency Management Agency gave Team Rubicon a list of over 12 damaged homes that need trees picked up.



Most crew members are trained volunteers who are mostly retired veterans and first responders. This saves home owners lots of money.



"Something like this would be a couple of thousand dollars, especially the larger tree" says volunteer Marie Sanders.



Team Rubicon gets their money from donations from several organizations. They will be in the area working on more homes tomorrow morning.