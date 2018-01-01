Teachers voluntarily clean Guntersville school during closure

Teachers in Guntersville still showed up at school Thursday even though they didn’t have to.

Along with several other schools in our area, students at Guntersville High School had Thursday off because of the flu epidemic.

But that didn’t stop their teachers.

Almost all of the teachers at Guntersville High School showed up Thursday morning, voluntarily, to try and do their part in helping prevent the flu from spreading even further.

“Heath is number one because if we can’t make our kids get better and stronger, then, you know, there’s children out here passing away," said one parent of a Guntersville High School student.

She tells WAAY 31 she supports the decision to close schools--especially because the flu has impacted her own family, including her son who attends Guntersville High.

“He was feeling better on Friday and went back to school Friday, but by the time he got home Friday afternoon, he was worse," she said.

Which is why teachers at Guntersville High are trying to disinfect every inch of the school.

“Including computers, chairs, tables, all the way to the bathrooms and lunchroom," said teacher at Guntersville High School, Annie Page.

But some parents are a little frustrated they didn’t know about the closings earlier.

“At the last minute, they don’t have a way to have childcare," one mother said.

She still believes health should always come first, and says when parents must stay home with their children because they can’t find help, she thinks employers should understand.

“I think employers need to realize that sometimes things can’t be helped," she said.

Teachers at GHS say they agree health is most important, and that’s why they volunteered to come in on Thursday and scrub their classrooms.

“It’s the culture that we’ve built here at Guntersville High School that we want to take care of each other and our students," Page said.

According to the principal at Guntersville High School, they’ve been seeing roughly 50 students a day missing school recently, which, she says, is a lot higher than normal.