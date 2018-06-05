Teachers to learn new technology at conference

School is out for summer break but North Alabama teachers are still working to learn how to better incorporate technology tools in the classroom.

On June 19th and 20th, hundreds of teachers will come together at Meridianville Middle School for the North Alabama Technology Conference.

For 13 years, the conference, sponsored by Madison County Schools, has helped educators learn how to use new technology in their teaching methods.

The two-day event features keynote speakers and several hands-on workshops.

Teachers say the conference is a good way to keep up with an every changing digital world.

"If you can find a program or technology tool that's going to enrich your lesson, or capture that student's attention just a little while longer, while you teach that concept or skill, its awesome," said Shemika Stinnet, a local teacher and Technology Integration Mentor for Madison County Schools.

The cost is $25 per day for teachers to attend and the conference is open to all local teachers.

For more information on the event, visit https://www.mcssk12.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=409593&type=d&pREC_ID=1388065