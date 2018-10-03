Clear

Teacher, former school board member charged with sex crimes

An Alabama teacher, Ashley Nicole Maddox, has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving children.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 1:57 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CLANTON, Ala. (AP) - A teacher and former county school board member in Alabama has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving children.

Authorities say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Maddox was arrested following an investigation by Clanton police involving three alleged victims.

She's charged with being a school employee and having sexual contact with a student under 19; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and distributing obscene material to a student.

The website of Chilton County High School lists Maddox as a math teacher there. WBRC-TV reports she previously served on the Chilton County Board of Education. The school website says she also taught at Clanton elementary and middle schools and was once a special education teacher in Shelby County.

Court records aren't available online to show whether Maddox has a lawyer.

