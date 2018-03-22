Clear
Tanner students peacefully protest to get principal back

People in the Tanner community are still rallying together to support their high school principal after he was put on paid leave last week.

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 4:16 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Meghan Dooley

"He's helped all of us be better, he cares more about education than sports," said Tanner senior Destini Long. 

Long said once Principal Louis Gordon took over she said her grades improved and she's now going to college.

"Throughout my high school years I only made C's, A's and B's and now I'm strictly on A honor roll," Long said. 

On Thursday students and community members held a peaceful protest in honor of Gordon and pleading for the district to provide answers. After rumors of a janitor making threats to Gordon circled the community.

"Our concern is why was he removed, we want to shed light on this," said protest leader Eddie Walton. 

We reached out to Limestone County schools to see where they are in the investigation, but we have yet to hear back at this time.

They say, they just want answers as to why he was removed, as they say he's done a lot for student academics and made the school safer.

"He's an awesome person, all he cares about is making us better students," Long said. 

