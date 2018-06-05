Tanner High School principal fired

Tanner High School Principal Louis Gordon was fired Tuesday, after being placed on paid administrative leave for months.

In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Limestone County Schools Superintendent Tom Sisk said he recommended Gordon's firing and the school board approved it.

"Based on the information we received, I believe this is the best course of action for the students of Tanner High School," Sisk said in the statement. "I wish Mr. Gordon the best in his future endeavors."

Gordon was placed on leave in March after complaints about the "cultural and climate change" at Tanner, officials said. Specifics were not given.

The Limestone County chapter of the NAACP had spoken out against Gordon's suspension.