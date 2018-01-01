Tanner High School Principal was put on administrative leave

"I have received a number of complaints about the climate and culture at Tanner High School this year. Therefore I feel, it is in the best interest of the students, faculty, and staff as well as the community that I look into this matter more deeply," said Superintendent Tom Sisk. "I have place the principal (Louis Gordon) on paid administrative leave while authorizing this investigation which will be conducted by Human Resources."

According to Sisk, Assistant Principal Kenyon will be the acting principal starting immediately.

Karen Tucker Director of Public Relations at Limestone County Schools released a statement in February concerning a custodian that was placed on leave.

"To date, we only have a third party allegation of inappropriate comments and we have begun an investigation. An employee has been placed on administrative leave as part of this investigation, said Tucker. "To calm any fear, we have asked additional officers to be present at Tanner High School at the end of February."

WAAY 31 asked Superindenent Sisk if the two employees being placed on administrative leave were connected, Sisk replied, "Yes it is all connected, this is an on going investigation that we need to look into and try to bring a close to."

"Paid leave is not a statement of guilt or wrong doing...It is in the best interest of the district and the employee to remove them from the situation while conducting the investigation," said Sisk. "Once the investigation has been concluded, I will meet with the appropriate parties to address any concerns that might surface. After which I will make the appropriate recommendations to the board if any action is warranted."