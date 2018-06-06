Tanner high school principal speaks out about getting fired

Tanner High School is now looking for a new principal. The district fired Louis Gordon more than two months after putting him on leave over complaints about the culture and climate at the school.

Scroll for more content...

The Limestone County Board of Education called the firing a personnel matter, so members talked about Gordon’s future behind closed doors.

Members of the Tanner High School community said their last goodbyes and hugged Gordon after the school board voted to fire him Tuesday night.

"Of course I'm disappointed in the outcome of tonight's meeting. It's been decided that I will move on," said Louis Gordon.

Even though he spent the past two and a half months on leave, Gordon told WAAY 31 he didn’t expect to be fired. Gordon also told me he’s a little confused because nobody ever gave him a reason for being put on leave and eventually fired.

"I would have liked to have conversations with them to discuss whatever concerns they had. I would have liked to have gone through the normal grieving process," Gordon said.

Board members said they're allowed to terminate a principal after a year on the job -- with or without cause -- because that first year is a probationary period. Gordon said he did everything Superintendent Tom Sisk asked of him.

"The grades are increased. The structure is there. The safety is there. But somehow the climate seemed to not be okay," Gordon said.

The NAACP thinks race played a role in Gordon’s firing. Members told me they plan on investigating if the school board violated any open meeting laws by only talking about Gordon behind closed doors.

"There were white teachers who and white staff members who still have their jobs, who threatened his life. Who made remarks about Mr. Gordon and they still have their jobs," said Alabama State Conference of The NAACP Bernard Simelton.

"We are calling on this entire community. To rise up and stand with us. Time out. No more. Enough is enough," said Diane Steele with the Limestone County NAACP.

Louis Gordon also said he planned to spend the 15 years serving as the Principal of Tanner High School. He plans to continue working with kids wherever he receives the opportunity.