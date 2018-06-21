Tanner Elementary students involved in minor wreck

Tanner Elementary School students were on a field trip when their bus was involved in a minor wreck Thursday morning, Limestone County Schools officials said.

District spokeswoman Karen Tucker said students from Tanner Elementary's 21st Century program were on the way to the Birmingham Zoo when the wreck happened on I-65, about 30 miles north of Birmingham.

About 22 students and three faculty members were on the bus. The other vehicle involved was a Jeep, Tucker said.

No one in either vehicle involved in the wreck was injured, Tucker said.

The students continued on their way to the zoo, she said.