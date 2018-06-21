Tanner Elementary School students were on a field trip when their bus was involved in a minor wreck Thursday morning, Limestone County Schools officials said.
Scroll for more content...
District spokeswoman Karen Tucker said students from Tanner Elementary's 21st Century program were on the way to the Birmingham Zoo when the wreck happened on I-65, about 30 miles north of Birmingham.
About 22 students and three faculty members were on the bus. The other vehicle involved was a Jeep, Tucker said.
No one in either vehicle involved in the wreck was injured, Tucker said.
The students continued on their way to the zoo, she said.
Related Content
- Tanner Elementary students involved in minor wreck
- HPD officer involved in wreck
- Minor injuries reported in Shields Road wreck
- Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck
- Tanner High School principal fired
- 3 injured in Decatur wreck involving 8 vehicles
- No injuries in Mississippi wreck involving Amish buggy
- Huntsville police officer involved in wreck on Monte Sano
- Student: More kids should try majority to minority school transfer