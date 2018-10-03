Tanner Elementary gets new computer lab from parent's employer

A new computer lab is now at Tanner Elementary, thanks to a parent who got his employer to donate the equipment.

Tanner Elementary needed funding for new computers, as well as funds to fix a portable to house the computer lab. Principal Angie Barnes said that only the 5th graders had computer access, because of budget cuts.

A parent who works at Ascend Performance Materials in Decatur figured their foundation could provide the computer lab, and they did. The employer provided Google Chrome Books, new flooring and ceilings, new lighting, fresh paint and new counter tops.

"Our students were still needing computers where we could take state tests on. And also for our community center to be here to fill out the applications they need to do on the computer that they don't have at home," Barnes said.

The funds for this project cost around $20,000.