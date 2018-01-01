Talking to children about mass casualty events

Talking about mass casualty events, like the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting can be tough for families with children.

Professionals at Wellstone Behavioral Health in Huntsville say having and open line of communication with your kids about tragic events is important but that conversation will look different for each family.

"Communication is really key, having that door open," said Alice Kindred, Adult Outpatient Manager and Social Worker at Wellstone Behavioral Health.

Kindred says when tragedies happen, it's important for parents to encourage open communication with their child, despite how difficult the situation might be.

"Regardless if that's anger sadness depression whatever they may be feeling, to support them and validate their feelings and encourage them to talk about it," said Kindred.

Kindred says another thing for parents to keep in mind is age appropriateness and how much information might be to much.

"With younger children you don't want to divulge too much information because they may now understand it so according to the child's age, you'll have to determine what it is you discuss and how you share certain information," added Kindred.

With social media in the hands of so many, Kindred advises parents keep an eye on what their child might have access to see online.

"Not trying to overtake their media experience but kind of monitor it to see what their getting ahold to," said Kindred.

As for parents, Kindred encourages them to manage their personal emotions about mass tragedies before talking with their child.