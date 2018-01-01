TVA will monitor weather conditions over the weekend to prevent flooding

The Tennessee Valley is expected to get a lot of rain this weekend and the Shoals could see the most of it.

Right now the Tennessee Valley Authority is spilling 750,000 gallons per second through Wilson dam in the Shoals. TVA officials tell us they will be on the clock all weekend monitoring the weather conditions and will adjust the spillways as they see necessary to prevent flooding, not just in the Shoals area but all of North Alabama.

"We have been following this daily, almost hourly leading up to this rain event. That's one of the reasons we are here 24/7 to monitor these rain events and adjust things accordingly," said James Everette, TVA's Senior Manager for their River Forecast Center.

TVA is advising fisherman on the Tennessee river to be aware they could be spilling more water through the dams. You can keep up with TVA's water levels in Florence by clicking here.